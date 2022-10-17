Child poverty in Lethbridge highlighted by new United Way, SHENLA report

The United Way of Lethbridge and South Western Alberta and the Social Health Equity Network of Lethbridge and Area (SHENLA) have authored a report focusing on local child poverty.

The numbers in the report are in line with what the groups were expecting, and they are not good.

Jaci Zalesak, executive director for the United Way branch, hopes the report will bring some much-needed attention to the problem.

“Effects of child poverty (are) really disappointing to see. Obviously, we don't want to see any children or families effected by poverty. It is a cycle,” Zalesak said.

About 15 per cent of children in the Lethbridge area live in a low-income household.

Children aged 0-5 are experiencing the highest levels of poverty out of that group.

“Lone-parent families had 47 per cent rates of low income. First Nations children living in the city of Lethbridge, 42 per cent were living in low income” said Dr. Sharon Yanicki, a member of SHENLA’s leadership team.

While not every Albertan has or will experience poverty first-hand, it has an impact on everyone in the province.

Estimates for the cost of poverty in Alberta are a high as $11.4 billion.

“Addressing poverty and its impacts across the life of children can reduce our cost at a social and community level,” Zalesak said.

The COVID-19 pandemic and inflation have also made things more difficult for those living in poverty.

One of the recommendations from the United Way and SHENLA is to institute a living wage.

In Lethbridge, a living wage is estimated to be $19 an hour, while Alberta’s actual minimum wage is $15 an hour.

A new, updated living wage for Lethbridge will be released next month, and it is expected that wage will increase.