Child psychologist shares tips to help kids cope with back-to-school nerves

It’s the first week back at school and excitement is in the air. But if your little ones are anxious, child psychologist Colin King says there are ways to spot it.

“I think parents often know their kids quite well so it’s often being sensitive to their changes in baseline,” the Western University associate professor explained.

“You know, are we noticing some changes in their behaviour or overall functioning there that might be a little bit of a wonder if anxiety is playing a role,” he added.

King says anxiety can differ depending on a child’s age.

“For some of our younger learners, it might be about leaving our parents and caregivers to spend the whole day at school. Whereas for some of our older learners and teens, it might be more pragmatic depending on the context of what they`re dealing with,” King told CTV News.

He added that it’s not uncommon for teenagers and older students to feel anxious about social pressures and figuring out friendships, or wondering if they’re able to keep up with the academic work in the classroom.

King points out that it’s important to talk to your kids about how they are feeling, but if the anxiety persists into the school year, you might want to look further into it.

“I really recommend parents reach out to their child`s school,” he said. “We know lots of kids that struggle with anxiety during times of transitions and perhaps there`s practical things that can make that transition easier.”

He recommends visiting this website as a resource for support.

If you are feeling anxious about going back to school, CTV News spoke to some students who say they like to focus on the positive, like playing with friends and meeting a new teacher.