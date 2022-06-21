Child rescued after accidentally getting stuck inside locked vehicle: Police
Saugeen Shores police had to shatter the window of a car late Tuesday afternoon in order to rescue a child that had accidentally gotten locked inside.
In a Facebook post issued Tuesday evening, the Saugeen Shores Police Service said that at approximately 5:22 p.m., police were dispatched to a home for a report of a child being locked inside a vehicle.
Police said the parent had contacted police as soon as they realized the doors were secured.
Due to outside temperatures at the time reaching 31C, police determined the child had to be removed as quickly as possible.
Police were able to smash a window, unlock the car and rescue the child.
EMS attended the scene and determined the child was healthy and there were no reported injuries.
Much of the province is currently under a two day heat warning.
-
Toronto police investigating after armed carjacking in North YorkToronto police are investigating an armed carjacking in North York Tuesday night.
-
Canadians not pleased with provinces on health care: surveyA majority of Canadians are not pleased with how their provincial governments are handling health care, according to a new survey.
-
One man stabbed near Yonge and Bloor: policeOne man is in stable condition in hospital after he was stabbed at the corner of Yonge and Bloor streets late on Tuesday night, Toronto police say.
-
How to stop yourself being bitten by mosquitoes this summerCTVNews.ca speaks with an expert about how best to limit your exposure to mosquitoes, what factors attract them to you, and how to mitigate them.
-
Humid day ahead for OttawaAfter a cool and rainy few days, hot and humid temperatures return to the region Wednesday.
-
Zelenskyy to virtually address Canadian university studentsUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to virtually address Canadian university students this morning.
-
Canadians are camping outside for days in final effort to get passportsA confused scene at a passport office in downtown Montreal saw police called in to help manage the crowds on Tuesday, while hopeful travellers committed to stay overnight just to secure their place in line.
-
Two-day heat event continues across Simcoe CountyAnother round of hot weather is expected for much of Simcoe County on Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.
-
Little relief from heat as warning remains in placeHeat warnings remain in effect Wednesday from Windsor-Essex all the way up to the York region, including London-Middlesex.