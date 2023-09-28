Child rescued from Red River ‘moment away’ from going underwater: police

Winnipeg police say a six-year-old boy was close to going underwater in the Red River on Tuesday.

According to a news release, officers were called to the 600 block of Oakenwald Avenue for a report that a child had run away.

Police said an extensive search started, which included the riverbank, saying the boy had “a known attraction to water.” The river patrol, cadets and drone unit were called in to help.

The child was found near the 600 block of South Drive in the Red River.

“A River Patrol officer entered the water and rescued the child, who appeared to be a moment away from being submerged,” police said in a news release.

The boy was safely returned to his caregivers.