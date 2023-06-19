Child rescued from water at Mooney's Bay beach

A three-year-old child is in critical condition in hospital after a bystander rescued the unconscious child from the Rideau River at Mooney's Bay.

Emergency crews responded to a call at approximately 12:30 p.m. Sunday after the child was discovered in the water at the beach off Riverside Drive.

City officials tell CTV News Ottawa a bystander carried the child from the water. CPR was performed on the victim at the beach until paramedics arrived at the scene.

Paramedics transported the child to hospital in life-threatening condition. The child remained in critical condition in hospital Sunday afternoon.

Ottawa police say an investigation is underway.

This is the first weekend for lifeguards on duty at Mooney's Bay and other beaches across the city.

Lifeguards at the beach responded to the scene to assist the bystander and paramedics, officials said.

