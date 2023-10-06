Child riding bike struck by vehicle in southwest Calgary: police

A child was taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in southwest Calgary.

Police said the incident occurred in the community of Silverado on 194 Avenue S.W., just west of Sheriff King Street S.W., around 6:35 p.m.

The child was transported to the Alberta Children’s Hospital by EMS. Their injuries were not believed to be critical. No information was available about the child’s age.

The vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene.

Police blocked the area off to investigate the circumstances of the collision.