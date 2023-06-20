Child rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough
A child was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Tuesday afternoon.
Police say it happened in the Milner Avenue and Neilson Road area, north of Highway 401, just after 1 p.m.
The child, reportedly a girl, was transported to a trauma centre by paramedics via emergency run. Shortly before 4 p.m., police said the child’s condition had been updated to non-life-threatening.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, police say.
Police told CP24 the collision happened near a school, but have not released any further information about the circumstances leading up to it.
Roads in the area were briefly closed Tuesday afternoon, but they have since reopened. Police say their investigation into the incident is ongoing.
