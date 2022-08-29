Child rushed to hospital following possible drowning in Coral Springs

A young boy was taken to hospital late Monday afternoon after a possible drowning in a northeast community lake.

Calgary EMS told CTV that paramedics were called to the lake in Coral Springs at around 5:45 p.m.

The child appears to have been missing in the water for a time before being found on the shore, EMS said.

EMS said the child was transported in critical, life-threatening condition.

No further details were available at the time of this writing. Police said they are not releasing details about this incident at this time.