Child rushed to trauma centre after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

Police tape is pictured in this file photo.

A child has been rushed to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto.

Police said they were called to Royal York Road and Westridge Road Sunday morning after reports a child had been struck.

The vehicle involved the collision remained on scene, police said.

Police said the extent of the child's injuries are not known at this time.

This is a developing news story. More to come.

 

