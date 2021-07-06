Child's death in connection to massive Surrey house fire under investigation

Mounties are investigating a five-year-old's death in connection to a large fire that engulfed a Surrey home Monday night.

At about 9:15 p.m. Monday, Mounties went to a home on 94th Avenue near 154th Street after getting reports that a 42-year-old woman had been stabbed. She reportedly left the home, but the young child was left inside.

Police say the suspect in the stabbing, who knew the victim, allegedly set a fire inside the house and left the area in a red Subaru.

Heavy smoke could be seen from across the city because of the blaze. While fire crews extinguished it, the five-year-old was found dead inside the home. Investigators say they're still looking into how the child died.

Not long after, at about 9:40 p.m., Coquitlam RCMP got a report of a man jumping from the Port Mann Bridge.

"The man, who is presumed deceased, is believed to be the suspect in the stabbing and fire in Surrey," Surrey Mounties say in a news release. "His vehicle was located on the bridge. The Coquitlam RCMP is conducting a search for the man in the Fraser River."

Mounties say they don't believe this is a random incident. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in to investigate.

“This is a heart-breaking incident, and many people in the community, including first responders, will feel the impact of this tragedy,” says Sgt. Elenore Sturko in the news release.

“We express our condolences to the families involved, and encourage anyone who is struggling with this news to reach out for support from their health-care provider.”

Anyone with information should call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Regan Hasegawa