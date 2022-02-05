Child’s heartfelt letter to hockey team leads to backyard rink

A Collingwood-area boy has battled not only the pandemic over the past couple of years, but an Osteochondritis Dissecans diagnosis.

The joint condition, primarily found in children, forced nine-year-old Bryson Peterson to rest at home while others enjoyed the outdoors.

"When I heard I had to stop playing hockey, I was really sad," Peterson said at his home in Duntroon.

Last month, the Grade 4 student and his parents heard that the Collingwood Blues created a contest, asking fans to send them a letter about why they should be selected to win an outdoor rink.

Peterson immediately began penning a letter to the hockey team sharing his experience with Osteochondritis Dissecans and how he has recovered.

He explained in the letter how a backyard rink would allow him additional ice time to brush up on his skills.

"I’ve been begging my parents to build an outdoor rink so I can practice every day," Peterson read from the letter.

Soon after sending the letter, the family said they received a phone call from the hockey team about their submission.

"They didn’t post anything on social media, and then I got a call from Chris Potts, and he said he just wanted to ask a question about our submission, but he was calling to say Bryson had won," said Veronica Peterson, the boy's mother.

Within days of the call, Blues' players and local builders were in Peterson's backyard, making room for the foundation of the outdoor rink.

Crews from Reliabuild spent most of Saturday afternoon building the boards and covering the ground with a plastic sheet before the water truck arrived to flood the rink.

"The story is just amazing, and we’re so happy to be a part of this," said Cliff Hollinshead, Reliabuild owner.

As crews and players from the Blues put the finishing touches on the Petersons backyard rink, Peterson could be seen chatting with the players about their previous games and reminiscing on past highlights.

"It shows how tough he is, and it rubs off on us. We look at a kid like that who looks up to us, and sometimes he can be our role model too," said Cam Garvey, Blues’ captain.

Depending on the weather, Reliabuild said Peterson and his friends could likely start using the backyard rink in the next few days.