Child sends police apology letter for unnecessary 911 call

Barrie police received an apology letter from a young child who called 911 unnecessarily.

The letter written on yellow construction paper with a marker reads, "Dear Police, I am sorry for calling 911 and lying."

Police say the child called the emergency line asking to be rescued "when everything was okay," the service tweeted.

An officer took a few moments to explain to the child when to call 911 and when not to call.

Police say the child assured the officer the misunderstanding wouldn't happen again.

While police made light of this incident, Ontario Provincial Police report hundreds of non-emergent calls to 911 every year.

"Please use 911 responsibly," the OPP stated.

WHEN TO CALL 911

Dialing 911 should only be done when immediate action is required.

The emergency contact line should be used in the event of an immediate threat to a person or property, such as attacks, hearing screams, gunshots, fire or car accidents that result in injury or a medical emergency.

Police also ask that 911 be used to report a suspected impaired driver or a suspicious circumstance that may involve a vandal or prowler, for example.

Individuals can also call the emergency line to report a serious crime, like a robbery or sexual assault.

WHAT TO KNOW

Be ready to provide your location to the 911 dispatcher.

Never program 911 into a phone.

Don't text or tweet 911.

Prevent accidental 911 calls by locking and storing cell phones carefully.

Finally, if you call 911 accidentally, stay on the line to let the dispatcher know it was a mistake.