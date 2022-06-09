Child sent to hospital with life threatening injuries after fall from high-rise

London Police are investigating after a child reportedly fell from a window or balcony of an apartment building at 301 Baseline Road West, Thursday.

"At approximately 1:45pm, emergency crews were sent to a building in relation to a child who had fallen from that building," said Constable Sandasha Bough.

Neighbours told CTV News the child fell from the 6th or 7th floor, and construction workers began doing CPR before emergency crews arrived.

According to Marcelle McCalla, a family friend who also lives in the building, the family is still trying to figure out how their son got out of the window since they are supposed to have locks on them.

"They are holding up the best they can," said McCalla. "It’s scary because you take every safety precaution you can."

"I can't confirm where the child fell from we can say that the child fell from the building. How high or how far at this time, that's all part of this investigation. When we have more information, we'll be able to share that but we're looking into everything that has transpired," Bough said.

The child remains in critical condition in hospital.

LPS says the investigation is active and ongoing.

With files from CTV London's Jennifer Basa