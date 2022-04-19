Child seriously injured after being hit by car in Brampton, Ont.
A child under the age of 12 has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton, Ont. Tuesday morning.
The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Sandalwood Parkway and Richvale Road, near Kennedy Road.
According to Peel police, a vehicle veered off the roadway after being involved in a collision with another car, striking a pedestrian in the process.
The child has been rushed to Sick Kids Hospital, paramedics say, and their parents have been notified.
Both drivers remained at the scene, police say.
Roads in the area were closed while police investigated the incident.
UPDATE:
- Pedestrian is a child under the age of 12
- Her injuries are serious, still awaiting assessment from trauma centre
- Parents have been notified
- No other persons transported to hospital
- Both drivers remained on scene
- Investigation ongoing
-
Sudbury's health unit works with Capreol clinic to get people caught up on vaccinationsPublic Health Sudbury & Districts is working with the Capreol Nurse Practitioner-led Clinic to help residents who don’t have a primary care provider catch up on routine immunizations.
-
Winnipeg city councillor wants donations through property taxes for reconciliationBefore committee meetings begin at Winnipeg City Hall, there is a land acknowledgement that states Winnipeg is located on the Treaty 1 Territory and the traditional homeland of the Métis Nation. Now a city Councillor wants to turn these words into dollars.
-
Transparency questioned after Ontario school district pulls Cree author's bookOntario school board trustees are seeking transparency and clarity after a Winnipeg-based Cree author's children's book was temporarily pulled from schools over complaints.
-
Family of B.C. mother who sacrificed her life to save her children from runaway van is suing AmazonThe husband and twin daughters of a B.C. woman who died after being hit by a rolling delivery van are suing two logistics companies and Amazon.
-
-
Sunwing flight delays leaves Kenora woman grounded in CubaA Kenora woman vacationing in Cuba is one of thousands of travellers experiencing delays after a holiday destination airline experienced system issues.
-
Sudbury groups hope to help monarch butterfliesWith Earth Day on April 22, a few groups in Sudbury are giving out free milkweed seeds to help monarch butterflies in the city
-
B.C. paramedics in Poland preparing to deliver ambulances, supplies to UkraineTwo first responders from Vancouver Island are now in Poland getting ready to deliver much-needed medical equipment to front-line workers in Ukraine.
-
Sask. Liberal leader calls for direct vote over handling of COVID-19The Saskatchewan Liberal party leader, Jeff Walters, has called on the public for signatures, to put forward a petition to create an independent inquiry of the province’s handling of the pandemic.