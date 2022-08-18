Child seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Mimico

A boy is in critical condition after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Mimico on Thursday evening.

Emergency crews were called to a parking lot in the area of Albert Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West around 7:30 p.m. for a collision.

They arrived to find a child with serious, life-threatening injuries.

He was transported to a trauma centre via an emergency run.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Roads in the area are closed as police investigate the collision.