Child seriously injured after car strikes pedestrians in Orillia

A child struck by a vehicle that hit pedestrians near the hospital in Orillia is being airlifted by air ambulance Ornge to SickKids in Toronto, CTV News has confirmed.

Emergency crews responded to the crash that happened shortly after 12 p.m. Thursday near Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital close to the Mississaga Street West and Dunlop Street intersection.

Police say three pedestrians, including the child, were injured in the collision.

Paramedics say another air ambulance is on standby if required for a second patient.

Police have closed Mississaga Street West near William Street for the investigation.

This is a developing story. CTV News will update as more information is provided.