Child seriously injured in Calgary hit-and-run, driver of blue pickup truck sought

Calgary police are looking to the public for help identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run in Saddle Ridge earlier this month that seriously injured a child.

The victim, a 10-year-old boy, was hit by a pickup truck pulling a utility trailer as it travelled east on Savanna Boulevard N.E. at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, June 23.

The boy was on an e-scooter at the time, travelling in the same direction as the truck, and was hit near the intersection with Savanna Gardens N.E.

The boy suffered serious injuries and was helped home by Good Samaritans, where he was met by EMS.

"Since then, the boy’s condition has deteriorated, and he is now in serious condition and remains in hospital," said police in a Monday news release.

Investigators are looking to find the vehicle, which is described as a newer-model, blue Dodge Ram towing a black trailer.

Police are asking anyone with information about the vehicle involved, the driver, or anyone who may have dash-cam footage to call them at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.