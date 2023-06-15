iHeartRadio

Child struck by driver in Penticton, RCMP say


The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A 12-year-old was taken to hospital with minor injuries after being struck by a driver in Penticton earlier this week.

In a news release Thursday, Penticton RCMP said officers responded to reports of a child being struck by a vehicle while legally crossing at the intersection of Duncan Avenue East and Columbia Street just before 8 a.m. on Monday.

Mounties spoke to witnesses upon arrival, including the driver of the vehicle.

“The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was fully co-operative with the investigation,” Cpl. James Grandy said in the release, adding that the driver was issued a violation ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian.

“This is a reminder for both pedestrians and drivers to be cautious when driving during times when children are coming and going from school.”

 

 

