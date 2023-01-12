Child struck by driver in West Vancouver left with 'significant injuries': police

A seven-year-old girl is in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a driver in West Vancouver.

In a news release, the West Vancouver Police Department said the collision occurred in the 3300 block of Marine Drive just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

The child was crossing the street with her family when she was reportedly struck by a vehicle travelling westbound on Marine Drive.

"This is a very serious incident that resulted in significant injuries," Const. Nicole Braithwate said in the release. "We are thinking about the child and her family, and we wish her a speedy recovery."

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service was also on scene and is assisting with the investigation.

West Vancouver Police Victim Services will be providing support to the family and anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Vancouver Police Department at 604-925-7300 and reference file number #23-417.