Child struck by vehicle in southeast Calgary
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
A child was taken to hospital Thursday evening after they were hit by a vehicle in the southeast.
Police said they were called out about 8:30 p.m., to the 300 block of Deerpoint Gardens.
The driver remained on scene and a small bike could be seen wedged under the front of the SUV.
Police said EMS transported the youngster to the Children's hospital as a precautionary measure.
There was no word if charges are pending.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
