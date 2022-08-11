Child struck by vehicle in southeast Calgary

A child was taken to hospital Thursday evening after they were hit by a vehicle in the southeast.

Police said they were called out about 8:30 p.m., to the 300 block of Deerpoint Gardens.

The driver remained on scene and a small bike could be seen wedged under the front of the SUV.

Police said EMS transported the youngster to the Children's hospital as a precautionary measure.

There was no word if charges are pending.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.