Child struck by vehicle while using a Halifax crosswalk: police
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Jesse Huot
A child was hit by a vehicle while using a crosswalk in Halifax Wednesday evening.
Halifax Regional Police says officers responded to the collision shortly before 7 p.m. on Gottingen Street near Uniacke Street.
Police say a girl was crossing Gottingen Street when she was hit by a van. The child, whose age was not provided, was transported to hospital with serious injuries.
Police blocked traffic in both directions on Gottingen Street between Charles and Buddy Daye streets, and said the road would remain closed while investigators process the scene.
Police say the investigation is still in its early stages. They're asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
