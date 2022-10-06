Child struck in Richmond hit-and-run, suspect sought: police

Mounties are searching for a suspect after an 11-year-old boy was struck in a hit-and-run collision in Richmond Wednesday morning.

In a news release, Richmond RCMP said the collision happened shortly before 9 a.m. in the area of No. 1 Road and Tucker Avenue.

"The boy was pushing his bicycle in a marked pedestrian crosswalk and was struck by a grey minivan," said Cpl. Dennis Hwang in the release.

"This minivan then proceeded to sideswipe another vehicle before fleeing the scene."

The child was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released. No one else was injured in the incident, police said.

The suspect allegedly driving the grey minivan is described as an Asian woman, possibly in her 50s, with a bob-style haircut.

Police added that the vehicle may have sustained "light damage" as a result of the collision.

Anyone with information or dash cam video is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 and quote file no. 2022-27171.