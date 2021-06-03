Child struck while crossing the road during collision in Cambridge

Waterloo regional police are investigating after a child was struck during a collision near Baintree Way in Cambridge Thursday evening.

In a tweet shortly after 7 p.m., police said a young child was struck while crossing the road and has been transported to an out-of-region hospital.

Roads in the area are closed.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

