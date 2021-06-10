Child suffers critical injuries after being hit by car while riding bike in Markham

A child has been rushed to a trauma centre with critical injuries after being hit by a car while riding a bike in Markham.

The Ontario Provincial Police said the pre-teen child was riding a bike on Warden Avenue near the ramp to Highway 407 eastbound when the crash happened.

The collision occurred just after 4 p.m.

The child was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Serious collision involving a child on a bicycle and a driver of a vehicle on the nb ramp from Warden Ave to #Hwy407 eb pic.twitter.com/ulzQpp5PAq

The driver remained on scene.

All lanes have now reopened.