Child suffers critical injuries after being hit by car while riding bike in Markham
A child has been rushed to a trauma centre with critical injuries after being hit by a car while riding a bike in Markham.
The Ontario Provincial Police said the pre-teen child was riding a bike on Warden Avenue near the ramp to Highway 407 eastbound when the crash happened.
The collision occurred just after 4 p.m.
The child was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, police said.
Serious collision involving a child on a bicycle and a driver of a vehicle on the nb ramp from Warden Ave to #Hwy407 eb pic.twitter.com/ulzQpp5PAq— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) June 10, 2021
The driver remained on scene.
All lanes have now reopened.