Child suffers life-threatening injuries after fall from Brampton window: police

Peel police say a child is in life-threatening condition after falling from a window in Brampton on Tuesday morning.

It happened near Pickard Lane and Banting Crescent at around 11:30 a.m.

According to police, the child fell from the window of a home and was transported to a trauma centre for treatment.

The victim's injuries are believed to be life-threatening, police say.

This is a developing news story. More to come.