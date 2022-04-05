iHeartRadio

Child taken to hospital after falling from window: Saskatoon police

(Dan Shingoose/CTV News)

A child was taken to hospital after falling from an apartment building window in the city's Fairhaven neighbourhood.

Monday afternoon, police were called to the building in the 3100 block of 11th Street West.

The child had non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police say the incident was not criminal in nature.

