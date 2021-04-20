Child under 10 discharged from hospital; P.E.I. announces one new COVID-19 case on Tuesday

Prince Edward Island is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Dr. Heather Morrison, the province's chief public health officer, says the case involves an individual in their 60s who recently travelled outside of Atlantic Canada.

The individual is self-isolating, as required, and is being followed up with by public health.

P.E.I. currently has 13 active cases of COVID-19. To date, the province has had 174 positive cases of the novel coronavirus.

UPDATE ON HOSPITALIZATIONS

Health officials on the island also say the child under the age of 10 who was in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital due to COVID-19, has been discharged and is now isolating.

The 40-year-old who was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit, which the province reported on April 16, has been moved from the ICU back to Unit 3 at the QEH.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Prince Edward Island.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 SYMPTOMS

Prince Edward Island provides a list of possible COVID-19 symptoms on their website, which include:

new or worsening cough

shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

fever/chills

sore throat

runny nose, sneezing, congestion

headache

muscle/joint/body aches

feeling unwell/unusual tiredness

acute loss of sense of smell or taste

Other symptoms like nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea have been reported, but typically along with other COVID-19 symptoms, and may be seen more often in children.