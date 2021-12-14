Child under age of 12 started Oshawa, Ont. fire that left four people, including two kids, dead

Police are not laying any charges in connection with a fatal fire in Oshawa, Ont. earlier this year that claimed the lives of two adults and two children, adding that it was a child that started the blaze.

On March 22, 2021, emergency crews were called to Olive Avenue, in the area of Simcoe and Ritson roads, around 1 a.m. By the time officials got to the home, it was already engulfed in flames.

Five people were rescued and brought to the hospital for treatment, but four people were unaccounted for.

The bodies of two men were found later that night and, roughly 24 hours after that, the bodies of two children were discovered.

The two youngest victims were identified as 11-year-old Cristian Duguay-Sterling and his brother nine-year-old Lucas Duguay-Sterling. The other two victims were 66-year-old Terrence Pottie and 57-year-old Paul LeBlanc of Oshawa.

Several family members told CTV News Toronto at the time that three young boys – including Christian and Lucas – lived at the home with their parents, grandfather and at least two boarders.

In March, police said that specific information led them to contact their major crime unit, which then launched an investigation into the fire.

On Tuesday, the Durham Regional Police Service’s Homicide Unit concluded that the fire was started by a child under the age of 12.

“Based on the totality of the circumstances and in accordance with legislation, no charges will be laid in relation to this incident,” police said in a news release issued on Tuesday. “Investigators worked in conjunction with the office of the Ontario Fire Marshal and Oshawa Fire Services to complete a thorough investigation.”

“Durham Regional Police is not seeking additional evidence in relation to this incident.”

No further information was released regarding the investigation.