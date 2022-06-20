Child under mental distress taken to hospital after climbing onto roof of N.B. home: RCMP
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Leigha Kaiser
A child in mental distress was taken to hospital in Moncton, N.B., Sunday after climbing onto the roof of a home.
Codiac RCMP received a report of a child under the age of 12 who was under mental distress at approximately 8:30 p.m.
Police say the child was on the roof of the home, located between Mountain Road and Wheeler Boulevard, and was "dangerously close" to where power lines entered the building.
Officers were able to speak with the child while another member climbed onto the roof.
Police say the child was secured and safely brought to the ground.
No injuries were reported by police, however, the child was brought to hospital for evaluation.
