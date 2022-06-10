Child upgraded to 'serious condition' after fall from apartment window

A child remains in hospital in serious condition after falling from the window of an apartment building, according to police.

Officers say they continue to investigate the incident that happened in the 300-block of Baseline Road West near Commissioners Road West on Thursday afternoon.

According to a release, no additional details in relation to the age, gender or the floor that the child fell from, will be released at this time to ensure that the child is not inadvertently identified.

Speaking with CTV News on Thursday, family friend Marcelle McCalla said the family is still trying to figure out how their son got out of the window since they are supposed to have locks on them.

"They are holding up the best they can," said McCalla. "It’s scary because you take every safety precaution you can."

The balconies at 301 Baseline Rd west currently have no railings and are under repair and residents say they are sealed off.

On Friday the City of London issued an 'Unsafe Order- Order to Make Safe' to property owner Skyline Real Estate Holdings in regard to the balconies.

Pattie McKague, Director of Strategic Communications and Government Relations told CTV News Friday, "There is currently a building permit application under review for repairs to existing concrete balconies, but a permit has not been issued. A building inspector attended the site earlier this morning and a make safe order was issued."The order states the building, "Contains conditions that could be hazardous to the health and safety of persons in the normal use of the building."

A communications spokesperson with the city tells CTV News the timing of the order is coincidental, and has nothing to do with the investigation into the child's fall from a window on Thursday.