Children 12 and over travelling to N.S. required to self-isolate if not fully vaccinated

Children ages 12 and over travelling to Nova Scotia will now be required to self-isolate if they are not fully vaccinated.

In a release sent Wednesday morning, the province announced that beginning Nov. 1, all domestic travellers to Nova Scotia ages 12 and over will have self-isolation requirements based on their own vaccination status:

People who were fully vaccinated at least 14 days before arriving do not have to isolate, but testing is recommended.

People who are not fully vaccinated must isolate for at least seven days and get two negative test results in Nova Scotia to stop isolating after seven days. They must be lab-based tests, not rapid tests.

Previously, any children ages 18 or younger were required to self-isolate based off the ‘least vaccinated’ parent or guardian they were travelling with.

"When we shifted to isolation based on vaccination status in June, vaccine was just becoming available for children, so they followed the rules for the least vaccinated adult they were traveling with," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's Chief Medical Officer of Health. "Since then, there has been ample opportunity for children 12 and over to get vaccinated. It's time to treat them the same as adults in our border policy."

As of Nov. 1, any travellers ages 12 and older will need to complete their own Nova Scotia Safe Check-In form that reflects their own vaccination status. Adults can complete the form on their child’s behalf.

Children under the age of 12 will still be required to isolate with the least vaccinated adult they are traveling with, and can be included on the Nova Scotia Safe Check-in form for that adult.

International travelers continue to follow federal requirements under the Quarantine Act.