Children 5 to 11 years old to become eligible for COVID-19 booster in Sask.

Children aged five to 11-years-old in Saskatchewan will become eligible for COVID-19 booster doses starting Aug. 31, 2022.

The announcement from the Government of Saskatchewan comes days before the start of the fall semester.

The government noted in its announcement that children should receive their booster at least four months following their second dose.

Pfizer is currently the only vaccine approved by Health Canada as a booster for the five to 11-year-old age group.

"Receiving this booster dose is especially important for children at higher risk of serious COVID-19 illnesses due to immunosuppression or other chronic health conditions," Provincial Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said in a news release.

"I encourage parents of all school-age children to ensure those children have completed their primary series of a first and second dose and consider the booster dose."

Starting on Wednesday, parents and guardians of children five to 11-years-old will be able to book appointments at Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) clinics by visiting the organization’s website or by calling 1-833-Sask-VAX (1-833-727-5829) seven days a week, 8:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

The SHA also provides the location of walk in clinics as well as participating pharmacies.

Indigenous Services Canada as well as the Northern Inter-Tribal Authority will be operating vaccination clinics in First Nations and Metis communities.

The SHA release noted that immunocompromised children aged five to 11-years-old may have already received a third dose. These children may receive a fourth dose four months after their third dose.

Children who have contracted COVID-19, including those who are immunocompromised, are able to receive their vaccine as soon as their symptoms improve.

A parent or legal guardian must be present to give verbal informed consent. Any other family members or guardians must sign a consent form.

With this latest announcement, all Saskatchewan residents six months and older are now eligible for vaccinations.