Children aged 12 to 15 in N.B. with certain conditions now eligible for Pfizer vaccine

Some children in New Brunswick aged 12 to 15 are now eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Children in that age group who have a complex medical condition or two or more chronic conditions are now able to start booking appointments for the Pfizer vaccine through the Vitalité or Horizon health networks.

Public Health says a parent or a guardian must schedule the appointment and provide consent for vaccination for children under the age of 16.

Children aged 12 to 15 who do not have chronic or complex medical conditions will become eligible for vaccinations later in spring at the same time as those under the age of 19 become eligible, according to Public Health.

This comes the day after Health Canada approved administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to children ages 12 to 15, after initially authorizing it for use in individuals 16 years of age and older.