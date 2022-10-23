Children among victims sent to hospital after three-vehicle crash
Four people, including two children, were sent to hospital after a three-vehicle crash in east London, Ont. Sunday afternoon.
The crash happened at Oxford Street East and Veterans Memorial Parkway around 1:30 p.m.
The collision involved a pickup, a sedan and a small bus, with both the bus and the passenger car suffering significant front-end damage. The pickup was damaged on the driver side near the back of the truck.
An 11 and 14-year-old were injured in the crash, but none of the injuries are believed to be serious.
The northbound lanes of Veterans Memorial Parkway were closed to traffic until about 3:00 p.m. while patients were assessed and the scene was cleaned up.
There is no word on what, if any, charges will be laid.
The cause of the crash remains unknown.
-
N.B. reports 9 new COVID-19-related deaths, hospitalizations remain stableNew Brunswick is reporting nine new deaths related to COVID-19 in its weekly update Tuesday.
-
Assault victim dies after being released from hospital, second-degree murder charge laid: policeThe Winnipeg Police Service has laid a second-degree murder charge after a 19-year-old man died two days after being released from hospital following an assault.
-
Calgary's former James Short Park, Parkade will get new name Nov. 1Until then it’s a park without a name.
-
Investigation underway after woman injured by Edmonton police dogA woman suffered minor injuries after an incident involving an Edmonton Police Service dog.
-
Five challenges facing new Ottawa mayor Mark SutcliffeHere are a few things that Ottawa's mayor will have to tackle when he takes over at city hall.
-
Halifax paper engineers pops-up iconic landmarks with greeting cardsA Halifax artist’s intricate greeting cards are standing out amongst the rest.
-
Chirico takes the helm in North Bay, five women elected to councilNorth Bay city council is heading into its next session with a new mayor and sweeping changes on council.
-
Recycling delays expected for another week in Greater VictoriaThe Capital Regional District is warning of potential recycling pickup delays this week.
-
Several new mayors elected in municipalities across the regionAlex Nuttall was elected as mayor of Barrie, and long-time Oro-Medonte Mayor Harry Hughes was unseated as the votes came in Monday night, with several other new mayors elected across the region.