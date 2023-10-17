'Children are our future': Cote First Nation marks first step in youth development plan

For many Saskatchewan communities, including some First Nations, there’s nowhere for children to play. This is no longer an issue on Cote First Nation following a recent grand opening.

The central Saskatchewan First Nation – located around 300 kilometres northeast of Regina, officially unveiled its brand new playground and skate park on Monday.

The completion was marked by a ribbon cutting ceremony with many residents attending, including children.

The project has been in the works for years – marking a focus on the nation’s youth.

Surveys were conducted so community members could provide feedback on the construction.

For Cote's smallest members, paper was handed out so they could draw their requests.

“They always say the youth are our future. What better place to start to make sure we have a safe, healthy area and space for them to come and thrive,” said Arlene Pinay, the Community Planner of Cote First Nation.

The nation has developed a comprehensive community plan, which prioritizes youth development.

The youth recreation site grew from this plan.

The playground and skate park is just phase one of a larger project. In the coming months, solar powered lighting will be installed on site.

With planning and construction, phase one will cost $1.2 million.

Phase two will include a water park, picnic area, bathrooms, as well as a walking path.

“We want to save the next generation so they can be healthy and be our future leaders,” said George Cote, the Chief of Cote First Nation.

“Projects like this is a benefit to us.”