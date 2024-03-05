Children escape injury following school bus collision on Yellowhead Trail

A collision on a major north Edmonton road involving a school bus tied up rush-hour traffic on Tuesday afternoon.

Children on the bus, which police say hit an SUV attempting a U-turn on Yellowhead Trail eastbound just past the 97 Street overpass, escaped injury, Edmonton police told CTV News Edmonton in a statement.

The SUV flipped on its side as a result of the crash and collided with two other vehicles, police said.

Paramedics treated the driver of the SUV for non-life-threatening injuries.

The onramp leading to eastbound Yellowhead from 97 Street is closed while the scene is being cleared, police said.