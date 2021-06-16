Children found after getting separated from hiking group in Stawamus Chief area

Four children who went missing during a hiking trip at the Stawamus Chief Wednesday have been found.

The kids were located by search and rescue crews shortly after Squamish RCMP announced their disappearance and asked for the public's help locating them.

The children, who are between the ages of nine and 14, were somehow separated from their hiking group, authorities said.

Squamish Search and Rescue, Squamish RCMP and the RCMP's Air 1 helicopter were all involved in the search effort.