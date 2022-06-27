Children injured after single-vehicle crash near Caledonia
Three children have been hurt and a driver has been suspended after a single-vehicle crash near Caledonia.
Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 8 p.m. Sunday on Hwy. 6 south of Greens Road.
Police say three passengers in the vehicle were children. One was taken to an out-of-town hospital with serious injuries, another was taken to an out-of-town hospital with minor injuries, and a third was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The driver was not injured from the crash and unlicenced, according to officials
Police say that when they were speaking to the driver they noticed signs of impairment.
The driver reportedly registered an alert on a roadside test, which resulted in a three-day suspension.
The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Haldimand County OPP.
