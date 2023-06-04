Children learn market economics at Calgary bazaar
Forget the old lemonade stand idea: some kid entrepreneurs are coming up with creative ways to learn the ropes of business and make some money at the same time.
The second annual Silk Route Children's Bazaar showcased children's business skills Saturday.
Children between the ages of six and 16 create products or services – develop a brand, build a marketing strategy, and then open for customers at the one-day marketplace.
The children were responsible for the setup, sales and interacting with customers.
"[They] develop confidence in themselves," said Shazia Awan-Qureshi, of Calgary Muslim Homeschoolers. "And [in] their ability to sell in a marketplace and to learn from that experience."
"I crocheted a hat and sold stuff," said entrepreneur Wadid Moura. "And then I also have plants, which I have a part-time job with my neighbour where she grows them, I sell them, we split 50-50 and then 20 per cent goes to saving a horse from slaughter."
"It's not just like something [that's] easy to do," said entrepreneur Ibrahim Yassin. "But if you put in the hard work, you can do it."
The event was free and open to the public, with over 50 businesses to explore.
-
Life-threatening injuries after Elgin County crashA person from St. Thomas is in hospital with live-threatening injuries after a crash in Elgin County over the weekend.
-
Canadian military plane subjected to 'unsafe' Chinese intercepts, DND saysA Canadian military patrol plane was repeatedly intercepted by Chinese military aircraft while deployed to the Indo-Pacific region last month, just as Defence Minister Anita Anand was preparing to announce that Canada would significantly increase its military presence in the region.
-
Jann Arden announced to perform at Caesars WindsorMulti-Platinum singer and songwriter Jann Arden is booked to come to Caesars Windsor this summer.
-
Poilievre threatens to filibuster budget bill if Liberals don't meet demandsConservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is threatening to use procedural tools to delay passage of the federal budget in the House of Commons if the Liberals don't meet his demands.
-
Calgary '88 Olympic Games leader Bob Niven dead at 80One of the men who brought the Winter Olympic Games to Calgary in 1988 has died.
-
-
Why police are warning people with this car to take extra precautionsWaterloo regional police are warning owners to consider taking extra precautions amid what they say is a growing number of thefts targeting the model.
-
Heat warnings continue for Regina, eastern Sask.A widespread heat warning remains in effect Monday for Regina and parts of eastern and southeastern Saskatchewan.
-
Air quality statement issued for Toronto amid wildfires in Quebec, northern OntarioPeople in Toronto will experience poor air quality and reduced visibility due to the wildfires burning in Quebec and northern Ontario, Environment Canada said Monday.