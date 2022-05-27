Children located after alleged abduction from mother's home: Vancouver police
Police in Vancouver say two children have been found safe the morning after they were allegedly abducted from their mother's home.
Officers confirmed Friday morning that the seven- and nine-year-olds had been located and are back at home.
The girls, whose names have since been removed from this article for privacy reasons, were reportedly taken at about 7 p.m. from a home near Campbell and Hastings streets. Announcing Friday morning that the girls were missing, police said it was believed the sisters were taken by someone their mother knew.
They said in a news release at the time that "there is no indication that either child has been harmed or is in imminent danger."
Investigators also said they don't believe there is any concern for other children in the community.
Police confirmed later Friday morning that one woman had been arrested, but did not provide identifying information as the woman has not been charged.
