Children of Shingwauk reunion wraps up

Some emotionally challenging events have occurred since the last time the Children of Shingwauk Alumni Association gathered in person.

The discovery of unmarked graves at several former residential school sites across Canada, and the visit by Pope Francis, have opened some old wounds for residential school survivors.

“It’s been healing for us,” said Mike Cachagee, a founding member of the Children of Shingwauk Alumni Association.

“But it’s also left us … under siege emotionally. But (the gathering) was good. We needed this.”

Cachagee’s sister, Marjorie Cachagee-Lee, said gatherings like the one held this weekend provide survivors an opportunity to support one another.

“It’s very important that we get together to remember each other,” said Cachagee-Lee.

“Not only each other, but to fulfill journeys which we are on, our healing paths. The togetherness of knowing one another. The togetherness of knowing the children, their children, my children, grandchildren.”

For Mike Cachagee, it was an opportunity to reconnect with an old friend.

“He’s from Walpole Island, he’s the first boy I met when I got here,” he exclaimed.

“And he’s been my friend for the last 70 years. And I had the opportunity to reconnect with him.”

Cachagee, who is 83, said as the Children of Shingwauk grow older, it will soon be up to younger generations to keep their cause alive.

“There (are) three elements that you have to protect and make sure they continue,” he said.

“One is our languages, the second is our traditions and our customs and our culture. And the third is probably the most important, and that’s our spiritual beings.”