Children reported missing from Surrey, B.C., elementary school found safe: RCMP

Two children reported missing on Tuesday from a Metro Vancouver elementary school have been found safe, Mounties say.

The Surrey RCMP did not say where the boys, aged 7 and 8, had been since the time their absence was noticed.

The boys, whose names and photos have since been removed from this article, had been playing together at school when they left the school yard.

They'd been seen running south on 134 Street, away from the school, at around 1:15 p.m., police said.

Mounties noted that their families were concerned for their well-being, and said that a search and rescue crew had been called to aid in the search.

No Amber Alert was issued, and the RCMP announced the boys had been found within an hour of issuing a news release on their disappearance.