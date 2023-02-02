Children's acetaminophen procured by Alberta authorized for retail sale in Canada

The children's acetaminophen that was procured by Alberta from a Turkish manufacturer has been approved for retail sale in Canada.

The product is called Parol Suspension, and it contains 120 milligrams of paracetamol – also known as acetaminophen – in five millilitres, according to maker Atabay. It is used to treat pain and fever in children ages two to 11.

The province announced in December five million bottles of children's acetaminophen and ibuprofen had been secured.

The government said the bottles would first be distributed across Alberta, and then the rest of Canada.

Health Canada approved the medication for use in hospitals early on Dec. 30, but did not approve it for retail sale until Jan. 26.

The first shipment of the medication arrived on Jan. 18.

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to the province to find out when the medication will begin to arrive in stores.