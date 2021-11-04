Children's Aid Society of Algoma hit by cyber attack

A cyber attack has forced the Children's Aid Society of Algoma to take its email servers offline.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the CAS said it was attacked Nov. 3, and the email servers were taken down as a precaution.

"The IT department is working diligently to safely get the organization's email access functioning again as soon as possible," the post said.

Anyone who needs to contact the CAS in Algoma should call them – 1-705-949-0162 or toll-free 1-888-414-3571 in the Sault; 705-856-2960 in Wawa; and 05-848-8000 in Elliot Lake.

The CAS will update their Facebook page and website once the problem has been resolved.