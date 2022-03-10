Children’s book from the 1930s to be republished with all money going to Ukraine

A kid’s book published in Winnipeg back in the 1930s is being republished and all the money it makes will go toward supporting Ukraine.

The book is called “The Little Book” and was published in Winnipeg in 1932.

It was originally printed to help Canadian-Ukrainian kids in Prairie schools learn how to read.

The new edition has been translated to English and all the proceeds are going to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation.

“Being a publisher as I am, I thought, ‘What can I do?’” said Lorene Shyba, a publisher for Durvile and UpRoute Books.

Shyba is Ukrainian and she said she remembers growing up and having her baba read the book to her and it has a special place in her heart.

She said the book was perfect for the one-room schools that existed when the book was published as it had literature for kids in kindergarten up to Grade 9.

“One of the dominant themes throughout is don’t forget the homeland. Don’t forget the old country.”

Shyba said it is so hard to believe and it’s heartbreaking what is happening in Ukraine right now.

Two printers in Canada are printing this book, one in Winnipeg and the other in Calgary, with Shyba adding both companies are doing so free of charge.

“So that we can recover as much of the publisher’s profit as we can to go straight on over there. I’m targeting $10,000.”

She said the books will be available at several book stores throughout Canada by the end of the month, including Indigo and online on Amazon.