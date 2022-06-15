Children’s e-storybook unveiled on Manitoulin Island

In an effort to advance early literacy and language revitalization, a children’s e-storybook was unveiled Tuesday on Manitoulin Island.

Story-time for students doesn't get much cooler than this.

When you're reading 'ice-fishing with Nimkii' - who better to read it to you than Nimkii himself.

"So pleasing to see, not only the imagery and the story that has come out of this community, but to see the beauty of our people represented," said land-based learning instructor, Nimkii Levell

The land-based educator has become the real-life character in a book designed by the school board and other groups.

It's an e-book that also promotes the learning of keywords in Anishinabee-Mowin.

"Reading and literacy isn't something just of settler culture, but can, and should be part of our culture," said Levell

"The ultimate goal was to infuse stories with the Anishinabeemowin language that's not only written, but to have and hear options to hear those words spoken as well," said Mick Staruck of the Wiikwemkoong school board.

First-grade students meet virtually for 30 minutes once a week with an early literacy interventionist from the non-profit group, ‘Innovations for Life.’

The focus is to promote reading at an early age, and to protect a culture.

"Wiikwemkoong junior school was actually the very first school to join our program in Canada, and it was from that school that we were able to support all the Anishinabek schools in the region," said Fabrice Grover, Innovations for Life Canada.

"We do understand our language is kind of losing some of the language, but our community is very rich with knowledge keepers, language speakers, and using this e-book and incorporating it into the e-book learning, is really going to revitalize this," said Tim Ominika, a Wiikwemkoong elected official.

Students will be given a free copy this summer, and it'll also be distributed to other students in the program, before expanding to the public in January.

Students in Moose Factory, out west, anywhere, are now getting the opportunity to learn about this Manitoulin land-based educator.

For Nimkii, if even one kid recognizes him, he'll know they're reading.