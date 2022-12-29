Children’s hospital in Winnipeg still seeing high patient volumes

The number of patients requiring intensive care at Winnipeg’s Children’s Hospital continues to be significantly above baseline levels, according to Shared Health.

In a report released Thursday, Shared Health said there were 21 pediatric patients receiving intensive care as of midnight. The normal baseline capacity for the pediatric ICU is nine.

Shared Health said the majority of patients were infants or toddlers and they were showing “severe respiratory symptoms” associated with influenza A and RSV bronchiolitis.

There were also 50 patients in the neonatal ICU Thursday morning.

Shared Health said that patient volumes have dropped from the levels in November. The emergency department is averaging 131.5 patients per day in December, compared to a high of 170.3 in November. The hospital also had 131 patients visit the emergency department on Wednesday, with 63 having influenza or flu-like symptoms.

“Most pediatric patients are coming in, being treated and then leaving. However, the acuity and level of sickness of the children being brought in for care remains very high,” a statement from Shared Health reads. “Seventy-four of 131 patients who visited the ED yesterday were triaged as high- to mid-acuity. These patients require greater levels of care, which slows patient flow and impacts wait times – particularly for those with lower-acuity concerns.”

Shared Health is reminding parents to look online to determine the appropriate place to take their kids when they are ill.