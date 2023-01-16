Children's meds delayed a few days: government officials
A quarter of a million bottles of children's acetaminophen destined for Alberta hospitals have been delayed, according to government sources.
The medication was scheduled to arrive over the weekend.
A government official confirmed to CTV News Edmonton on Monday it is now expected later in the week, although the province has not yet confirmed a date or time.
They did not say what caused the delay.
The pain and fever medication, called Parol Suspension, contains 120 milligrams of paracetamol – also known as acetaminophen – in five millilitres, according to Turkish manufacturer Atabay.
Health Canada cleared the product for use in Alberta's hospitals on Jan. 5.
It "will help alleviate some of the strain on the system," Charity Wallace, with Alberta Health, told CTV News Edmonton in a statement that day.
Alberta, on its own, procured five million bottles of acetaminophen and ibuprofen in December to address shortages. It plans to distribute the medication to hospitals and pharmacies in the province first, then across the country.
The delayed 250,000 bottles is the first shipment.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Saif Kaisar
-
Guelph man arrested after allegedly masturbating in publicA Guelph man is facing several charges, including sexual assault and committing an indecent act, after he allegedly exposed himself and masturbated in an area where children and youth were present, Guelph police said.
-
Bolton residents advised of heavy police presence near community centreResidents may notice a heavy police presence near a community centre in Bolton on Wednesday.
-
Vehicle hits pedestrian in downtown Sault Ste. MarieA man is in hospital following an incident in Sault Ste. Marie on Wednesday morning.
-
'A cereal offender': The company behind the TTC 'french toast guy' was just revealedThe air of mystery floating around the TTC’s “french toast guy” has lifted.
-
Investigation launched into Stl'atl'imx Tribal Police Service member accused of secretly filming womenRCMP are investigating allegations of criminal activity by a member of the Stl’atl’imx Tribal Police Service in Mt. Currie, and CTV News has learned he’s accused of secretly filming women he met on dating apps.
-
OLG issues third quarter gaming revenue to Windsor and Chatham for hosting casinosThe Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) has released the totals for the third quarter gaming revenue for casinos in Windsor and Chatham.
-
Man critically injured in shooting on Vancouver's Granville stripPolice are investigating a shooting on Vancouver's Granville strip that left a man critically injured Tuesday night.
-
Police looking for man wanted in downtown sexual assault investigationToronto police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in a downtown sexual assault investigation.
-
Overwhelmed food charities say solution to hunger is higher incomes, not more fundingA Newfoundland and Labrador charity says it can't afford to keep operating a service that offered grocery gift cards to people struggling to buy food.