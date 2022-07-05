Children’s Museum one of ten projects to receive federal funding

The London Children’s Museum is a step closer to building a new state-of-the-art facility on Kellogg Lane.

It’s one of ten community projects in London to receive federal funding, announced Tuesday.

The $500,000 for the Children’s Museum will go towards its $19 million campaign to move from its existing site on Wharncliffe Road to the former Kellogg cereal factory building in east London.

“The tourism industry was particularly hard-hit in these last couple of years,” said Kate Ledgley, director of visitor experience at the Children’s Museum. “Obviously at the Children’s Museum we truly believe that a return to arts and culture is what’s going to bring us back to a sense of connection, and really just rebuild our collective well-being.”

The funding is part of $3.7 million for ten community projects supported by the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario).

It’s designed to help local tourism and culture recover from the effects of the pandemic, said Helena Jaczek, the minister responsible for FedDev Ontario.

“Not-for-profit organizations and municipalities like the London Children’s Museum will be able to create revitalized vital community spaces, and enhance tourism attractions,” she said.

Here is the full list of projects and funding: