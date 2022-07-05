Children’s Museum one of ten projects to receive federal funding
The London Children’s Museum is a step closer to building a new state-of-the-art facility on Kellogg Lane.
It’s one of ten community projects in London to receive federal funding, announced Tuesday.
The $500,000 for the Children’s Museum will go towards its $19 million campaign to move from its existing site on Wharncliffe Road to the former Kellogg cereal factory building in east London.
“The tourism industry was particularly hard-hit in these last couple of years,” said Kate Ledgley, director of visitor experience at the Children’s Museum. “Obviously at the Children’s Museum we truly believe that a return to arts and culture is what’s going to bring us back to a sense of connection, and really just rebuild our collective well-being.”
The funding is part of $3.7 million for ten community projects supported by the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario).
It’s designed to help local tourism and culture recover from the effects of the pandemic, said Helena Jaczek, the minister responsible for FedDev Ontario.
“Not-for-profit organizations and municipalities like the London Children’s Museum will be able to create revitalized vital community spaces, and enhance tourism attractions,” she said.
Here is the full list of projects and funding:
- 1st Hussars Cavalry Fund: Restore and preserve Holy Roller, a WWII Canadian Army Sherman Tank of the 6th Armoured Regiment (1st Hussars) — $190,000
- Boler Mountain: Extend season by upgrading snow equipment at Boler Mountain — $500,000
- Corporation of the City of London: Implement “Welcome to the Heart of London” project to enhance downtown experience for locals and visitors — $420,000
- London Children's Museum: Implement “Welcome to the Heart of London” project to enhance downtown experience for locals and visitors — $500,000
- London Music Hall: Enhance Fall Music Festival by hosting indoor and outdoor spaces — $100,000
- RBC Place London: Modernize and update protocols to meet health and safety requirements and enhance overall onsite guest experience at London Convention Centre — $428,206
- Corporation of the City of London: Construct and install “Village Green” in Hyde Park — $562,500
- Corporation of the City of London: Revitalize King Street parkette in downtown London, located adjacent to RBC Place London — $534,862
- Indwell: Install three-story mosaic panels and murals on newly constructed affordable housing building — $60,000
- London Optimist Sports Centre: Install new artificial turf at BMO Centre — $450,000