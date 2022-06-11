Children’s Water Festival on this Saturday
A fun day was had celebrating water in the community at the Oxford Children’s Water Festival Saturday.
The event returned for its first in-person festival at the Pittock Conservation area.
Kids participated in water-based activities, learned to canoe and checked out some snakes and other reptiles.
Organized said it was the perfect day for the event, and the turnout exceeded their expectations.
“We have some amazing community partners here with booths that have activities for all the kids, learn to canoe, food trucks, the big trucks here from the City of Woodstock, Future Oxford, the always popular snake and reptile show from Sciensational Sssnakes. The weather is perfect and we're so happy and turnout has exceeded our expectations,” said water festival coordinator Linda Smith.
The event runs Saturday until 3 p.m.
